Vietnam, Cuba news agencies forge cooperation
Trang expressed her delight at the practical and effective cooperation between the two news agencies over the past years, which has accompanied the development history of the Vietnam – Cuba special friendship.
For his part, Gonzalez Acosta said that the cooperation with the VNA is strategic, developed on the basis of the time-tested relations between the two countries.
He said with effective coordination, both agencies completed the book “Fidel Castro – Nuestra Sangre Por Vietnam” (Fidel Castro: Our Blood for Vietnam) on time to mark the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s first visit to the Southeast Asian country; and jointly organised a photo exhibition on the bilateral ties.
At the talks, the two news agencies signed a cooperation agreement on printing and issuing the Spanish-version of the Vietnam Pictorial./.