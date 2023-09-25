Trang expressed her delight at the practical and effective cooperation between the two news agencies over the past years, which has accompanied the development history of the Vietnam – Cuba special friendship.

For his part, Gonzalez Acosta said that the cooperation with the VNA is strategic, developed on the basis of the time-tested relations between the two countries.

He said with effective coordination, both agencies completed the book “Fidel Castro – Nuestra Sangre Por Vietnam” (Fidel Castro: Our Blood for Vietnam) on time to mark the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s first visit to the Southeast Asian country; and jointly organised a photo exhibition on the bilateral ties.

At the talks, the two news agencies signed a cooperation agreement on printing and issuing the Spanish-version of the Vietnam Pictorial./.

VNA