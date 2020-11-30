Vietnam, Cuba step up construction cooperation
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Vietnamese-based Consultant and Inspection Joint Stock Company of Construction Technology and Equipment (CONINCO) and the Cuban-based DINVAI Vietnam construction company on November 30.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the signing event held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Construction, Construction Minister Pham Hong Ha and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera expressed their belief that the two companies’ cooperation, based on their potential, capacities and suitable strategies, will be extended in the coming time. The MoU, meanwhile, will lay the foundation for DINVAI Vietnam to secure more partnerships with Vietnamese construction firms.
The Cuban diplomat said the signing is an important activity in realisation of the MoU inked at the 37th meeting of the Vietnam – Cuba intergovernmental committee.
CONINCO is a top brand in construction consultation in Vietnam. Meanwhile, DINVAI Vietnam, which operates in infrastructure technical development and offers technical services in construction project management and human resources, has taken part in a number of key transport infrastructure projects./.