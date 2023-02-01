Business Domestic market to drive tourism recovery in 2023: insider With stronger tourism growth forecast for this year, the domestic market is expected to give the strongest boost to the recovery of this sector.

Business Businesses, farmers team up for sustainable growth The link between enterprises and farmers has helped form large raw material areas of stable and long-term development, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri.

Business Vietjet offers flight tickets up to 90% off Low-cost airline Vietjet is offering passengers lucky journeys on the red aircraft with attractive promotions on the occasion of the spring 2023.

Business Vietnam’s trade with India hits record in 2022 Two-way trade between Vietnam and India saw a yearly increase of 13.6% to US$15.05 billion in 2022, statistics from the General Department of Customs showed.