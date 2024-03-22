Business Indian enterprises explore cooperation opportunities in Binh Phuoc A Vietnam-India business and investment conference was held in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 22 by the provincial People's Committee.

Business Binh Duong records high economic expansion in Q1 The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong is likely to record a 16.2% rise year on year in exports of nearly 8 billion USD in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to the strong recovery of local firms.

Business 140 int’l delegations to join Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 As many as 140 international delegations from 50 countries worldwide will be invited to the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, which is scheduled to take place at the Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi from December 19-22.