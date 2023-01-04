Vietnam earns over 400 mln USD from tourism during New Year holiday
The tourism sector raked in about 9.6 trillion VND (408.3 million USD) in revenue during the three-day 2023 New Year holiday, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism reported on January 4.
Part of Trang An Landscape Complex, a tourist attraction in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The tourism sector raked in about 9.6 trillion VND (408.3 million USD) in revenue during the three-day 2023 New Year holiday, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism reported on January 4.
From December 31, 2022, to January 2, 2023, the sector recorded about 3 million domestic travellers.
Positive signs were also seen in the number of international visitors, most of whom came from the Republic of Korea, Russia, Germany, and Spain. Vietnam has also started welcoming back tourists from India, the Middle East, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, among others.
Notably, Quang Nam province attracted 89,000 foreign arrivals, Ho Chi Minh City 35,000, Hanoi 38,000, Khanh Hoa province 6,950, and Ba Ria - Vung Tau province 5,815 during the holiday, statistics show.
The administration said tourism has sustained the recovery trend and completely surmounted difficulties after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of international visitors has also proved the country’s right and timely moves to restructure tourist markets and renew tourism products./.