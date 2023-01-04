Business PCR testing no longer required at border gates in Mong Cai from January 8 People and export goods going through border gates in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, will no longer have to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR testing from January 8, according to the city’s administration.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on January 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 4, down 3 VND from the previous day.