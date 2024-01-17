Vietnamese player Le Tien Anh at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2024 Regional qualifying – South, Southeast and East Asia. (Photo:webthethao.cn)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Vietnamese players Le Tien Anh and Vu Tuan Phong have qualified for the Asian tennis championship finals in India in April after winning the championship at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2024 Regional qualifying – South, Southeast and East Asia.

During the qualifying event that took place from January 7-17 in the northern province of Bac Ninh, Anh won the championship in the boys’ singles event while female player Naba Sishan topped the girls’ singles event.

Anh and Phong won the boys’ double event, while in the girls’ doubles event, A.Diyunuge and S.Arachchi from Sri Lanka got the title.

The tournament featured 28 athletes from seven countries, namely Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Cambodia, Brunei, and Vietnam. Vietnam sent five players to the event./.