Vietnam expects to export durian to China via official channel this year.(Photo:congthuong.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Negotiations on the export of durian to China are in the final steps and expected to finish soon so that this type of fruit can be shipped to China via official channels this year, heard an online forum held on June 8.



The forum, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), aimed to seek solutions for sustainable production and sale of the southern region’s key fruits.



Le Thanh Tung, deputy director of the MARD's Department of Crop Production, said the output of key fruits in the southern region is expected to reach more than 7.3 million tonnes this year.



It is estimated that China spends 4.2 billion USD on importing durian per year, of which imports from Thailand account for 60 percent.



According to Le Van Thiet, deputy director of the Plant Protection Department, Vietnam exported dragon fruit, mango, lychee, longan, rambutan and star apple to the US. The export of grapefruit to the US is under final negotiation. It is expected that the US will open its door for Vietnamese grapefruit in the the next several months.

Vietnam has also exported dragon fruit, mango and lychee to Japan, Thiet said, adding that the country is negotiating with the Japanese agriculture ministry to ship longan to this market.



Meanwhile, China has licensed the import of Vietnamese passion fruit./.