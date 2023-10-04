The proposal is based on positive signs in September as the country welcomed more than 1.05 million foreign visitors, marking the third consecutive month the figure has surpassed the one million mark.

In the first nine months of this year, the tourism industry served 8.9 million foreign holidaymakers, and 93.5 million domestic tourists, pocketing over 22 billion USD, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

The Republic of Korea (RoK) remained the biggest source of tourists to Vietnam in the nine-month period with nearly 2.6 million, followed by China and Taiwan (China). In Europe, the UK, France and Germany were the biggest markets for Vietnam’s tourism.

With the peak season for international tourism around the corner, the industry expects a surge in the number of foreign vacationers thanks to the new visa policy, which was put in place August 15.

The tourism sector has continued promoting tourism products and destinations, and major events. Meanwhile, localities have diversified tourism products, and stepped up promotion activities to attract both domestic and foreign holidaymakers in the remaining months of this year./.

VNA