The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, along with Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, are jointly organising the event.

The Film festival aims to promote Vietnam's cultural identity, said the organisers.

The event consists of opening, closing, and awarding ceremonies. Additionally, conferences will be held to discuss the intellectual aspects of films and establish evaluation criteria aimed at developing the film industry.

It will also feature interactions between artists, audiences, and students, as well as outdoor film screenings./.

VNA