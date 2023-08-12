The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has completed updating the online database of agricultural goods import requirements to allow the import of young coconuts from Vietnam, having a minimum of 75% of the coir removed and the outer green shell completely extracted.

According to the US agency, Vietnamese producers are eligible to commence the export of husked coconuts to the US immediately. The sole phytosanitary conditions for shipments will be enforced exclusively at US points of entry.

Last year Vietnam earned 900 million USD from coconut exports. Vietnam's coconut industry currently has nearly 90 products offered in the market.

The US’ opening is expected to help coconuts swiftly become one of Vietnam's billion-dollar export fruits./.

VNA