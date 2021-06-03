Society New wings to be added to flyover in Hanoi The completion of six entrance/exit ramps of Mai Dich-Nam Thang Long flyover is expected to facilitate traffic in the northern gateway to Hanoi city centre and create a link between Thang Long and Thanh Tri bridges.

Society Managing board of COVID-19 vaccine fund established The Ministry of Finance has issued a decision on the establishment of a managing board of the Fund for Vaccination Prevention of Coronavirus Disease 2019.

Society Mekong Delta provinces help pandemic-affected workers in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang Trade unions in 12 Mekong Delta provinces each contributed 50 million VND (2,160 USD) to a fund in support of trade union members and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.

Society Brave little fellows in pandemic hotspot Bac Giang is now the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam, with cases of new infections increasing daily. Many people with direct contact with cases have been sent to quarantine sites and isolation zones, including children. They are so young they don’t fully understand how dangerous the disease is. But they are all cooperating with family and staff at quarantine sites.