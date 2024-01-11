Vietnam has fifth mobile virtual network operator
The Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) developed by FPT Retail made its official debut on a national scale on January 11 with prefix number 0775.
With the launching of the MVNO, FPT Retail, an associate of FPT Corporation, has become the fifth mobile virtual network provider in Vietnam along with Dong Duong Telecom, Mobicast, ASIM, and VNSky.
Along with optimising advantages of other FPT Corporation members to develop different customers groups, FPT Retail will integrate services and utilities in the FPT ecosystem and its partners to ensure customers can use their selected packages in a convenient and effective manner.
It will also apply advanced technologies such as Cloud computing, Chat BOT, and AI to improve service capacity and meet customer needs.
Data from the Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications, as of April 30, 2023, there had been about 2.65 million subscribers of virtual networks in Vietnam, accounting for 2.1% of the total number of subscribers of the entire mobile telecommunications market.
Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) are businesses that do not own telecommunications infrastructure but still provide mobile services by renting traffic from network operators./.
