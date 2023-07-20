Huynh Nguyen Thanh officially becomes Asian Football Confederation (AFC) senior futsal referee. (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that Huynh Nguyen Thanh officially became Asian Football Confederation (AFC) senior futsal referee.

This is the second AFC senior futsal referee of Vietnam, after Truong Quoc Dung from Ho Chi Minh City. Thus, the country currently has 50 futsal referees, including three FIFA-level and two AFC senior referees.

To become a qualified AFC senior futsal referee, Thanh has undergone several assessments by officials from the organisation.

The first time was on October 27, 2022, in the match between Thai Son Nam Club and Sahako Club in the qualifying round for the second leg of the HDBank National Championship 2022.

The second time was on December 18, 2022, in the match between Black Pearl United Club and Port ASM Gymnasium 6 Thammasat University Rangsit within the framework of the Thai National Futsal Championship 2022.

The third time was on June 18, 2023, ub the match between Bangkok BTS FC and Port Futsal Club within the framework of the Thai National Futsal Championship 2023.

Thanh started refereeing at the Ho Chi Minh City Football Federation in 2009. He has participated in managing many international tournaments, including the Southeast Asian Club Championships 2018 and 2019, the qualifying round of the Asian – Southeast Asian futsal championship 2022 in Thailand, and the 2023 Southeast Asian Club Futsal Championship./.