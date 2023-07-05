Vietnam helps Laos establish online party journal
At the handover event (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The editorial board of the Communist Review, the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and military-run telecom group Viettel handed over equipment serving an online journal project they co-funded to the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee at a ceremony in Vientiane on July 5.
The equipment included 10 computers, two video cameras and two cameras to assist the Lao side in building the AlounMai electronic journal.
In his remarks at the event, Le Hai, a member of the editorial board and head of the Communist Review Online, stated that the establishment and publication of an electronic version of the AlounMai journal – a political theory organ of the LPRP, is a natural trend suitable for modern journalism, and helps AlounMai have more tools to convey the Lao Party policies and State laws to a broader audience.
Hai emphasised that the Communist Review will share its experience in running an online version to and provide support to ensure the effective operation of AlounMai electronic journal.
Laopaosong Navongxay, deputy head of the Lao commission, the support helps AlounMai better fulfill the tasks assigned by the Lao Party and State and contributes to further consolidating the special relations between the two Parties, States, and peoples as well as deepening the long-term and close cooperation between the two party journals.
Earlier, a delegation from the Communist Review visited the headquarters of the AlounMai journal in Vientiane to install equipment and help train its staff on how to operate the online version./.