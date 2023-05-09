Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 33rd ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, and the 26th ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 9.

In the face of increasing non-traditional security challenges, the Vietnamese minister proposed stronger and more effective cooperation in the areas of marine collaboration, response to environmental pollution, marine debris, transnational crime, and epidemics, among others.

Discussing the international and regional situations, the official reaffirmed ASEAN's principled stance on the East Sea. He highlighted the sense of responsibility of each country in building the East Sea into a region of peace, safety and stability.

He called on countries to maintain dialogue, strengthen trust, and peacefully resolve disputes based on international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982./.

VNA