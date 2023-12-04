According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the title was announced at a ceremony held recently in Dubai.

Together with the title in 2019, 2020, and 2022, this time’s award shows the globally outstanding values and attractiveness of the country’s cultural heritage to the international community, the authority said.

Several destinations of Vietnam were also granted different awards this year.

Among them, Hanoi won the World’s Leading City Break Destination title while Phu Quoc in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang was named the World’s Leading Nature Island Destination.

Moc Chau in the northwestern province of Son La was listed as the World’s Leading Regional Nature Destination, Ha Nam province the World’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination, and Tam Dao in the northern province of Vinh Phuc the World’s Leading Town Destination.

The World’s Leading Heritage Destination title will continue to affirm Vietnam’s potential and attractiveness, in terms of natural resources and long-standing cultural heritage values.

It will help further popularize the country’s tourism images to the international community, and also demonstrate local people’s efforts in preserving and promoting heritage values./.

VNA