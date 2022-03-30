Vietnam, Hungary boost educational cooperation
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on March 29 signed an cooperation agreement on the implementation of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme in the 2022-2024 period.
Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc and the Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam sign the cooperation agreements. (Photo: MoET)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on March 29 signed an cooperation agreement on the implementation of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme in the 2022-2024 period.
Stipendium Hungaricum is a scholarship programme of the Hungarian government, which ensures a place for 100 Vietnamese students in state-owned higher education institutions in Hungary.
The same day, the MoET also signed an agreement on tertiary education cooperation with the Ministry of Renovation and Technology of Hungary in the 2022-2024 period.
Over the past 70 years, education and training has been an important pillar in the Vietnam-Hungary partnership, which has considerably contributed to developing high-quality human resources for Vietnam.
Each year, Hungary provides 200 scholarships to Vietnamese students in different education levels and training sectors./.