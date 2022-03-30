Society Hung Kings' death anniversary to be commemorated both at home and abroad The death anniversary of Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the nation – will be connected online to more than 40 countries and territories on April 10 or the 10th day of the third lunar month.

Videos Japanese publisher producing manga book on Vietnamese football The Kadokawa JSC in Japan announced the production of a manga series on Vietnamese football on March 28, to be released in May.

Society Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee dies in car accident Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh died in a traffic accident on March 29 morning on the HCM City–Trung Luong Expressway, according Huynh Minh Phuc, Director of the Health Department of Long An province.

Society HCM City raises 250 million USD for social security work last year Over 5.7 trillion VND (about 250 million USD) was raised for social security work in Ho Chi Minh City last year, said Pham Minh Tuan, Vice President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee.