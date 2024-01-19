Videos Surge in vegetable, rice, coffee orders signals prosperous year Vegetables, rice, and coffee have seen a surge in orders right from the beginning of 2024, signaling a busy year ahead despite challenges in the global trade.

Videos Vietnam looking toward effective IPEF for prosperity The Indo-Pacific Economic Cooperation Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was initiated by the United States in May 2022. IPEF is expected to create a dynamic and effective economic cooperation framework in the region, as well as a level playing field for all countries, big and small. Therefore, Vietnam has been enthusiastic to make contributions to promoting negotiations of this framework.

Videos Da Nang prepares for Tet flower season At the moment, gardeners in the central city of Da Nang are focusing on caring for and pruning branches and leaves. They have to ensure that, their flowers bloom on time and meet increasing demand when the Tet holiday arrives.

Videos Vietnam attracts over 39,100 FDI projects Vietnam had attracted 39,140 foreign direct investment projects with total registered capital of over 468.9 billion USD by the end of last year.