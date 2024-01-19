Vietnam, Hungary enhance cooperation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the European nation from January 18-20.
VNA
InfographicVietnam - Hungary Comprehensive Partnership
Vietnam and Hungary established diplomatic relations on February 3, 1950. The two countries have a traditional friendly relationship with a long history of more than 74 years. It has grown steadily since the two sides upgraded ties to a comprehensive partnership during Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to Hungary in 2018.
