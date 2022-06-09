This is the highest number of cars imported in the past five months. For the whole period, Vietnam spend a total of 1.28 billion USD to buy nearly 51,000 cars from abroad.

Thailand leads Vietnam’s car import markets with more than 22,600 vehicles. The country is followed by Indonesia with more than 15,000 and China with nearly 8,700 vehicles.

Meanwhile, the number of cars domestically produced and resembled reached 44,500 in May, up over 13 percent over April and 17.6 percent against the same period in 2021./.

VNA