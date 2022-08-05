Vietnam, India hold great potential for educational cooperation: Diplomat
Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi has called on Indian universities to create chances for educational cooperation, including exchanging students and lecturers, with Vietnam.
New Delhi (VNA) – Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi has called on Indian universities to create chances for educational cooperation, including exchanging students and lecturers, with Vietnam.
Addressing leaders of the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University in Bhubaneswar city of India’s eastern state of Odisha on August 4, he said universities of the two countries have a huge scope of cooperation in various fields, including education and research.
There are about 50 universities and a similar number of higher education establishments in HCM City alone. Therefore, there is much room for connections with famous universities to exchange students and lecturers and boost research partnerships, he noted.
Sethi held that Vietnam holds considerable economic potential, and its booming hospitality - service industry is attracting about 30 million foreign visitors each year, higher than the number of arrivals in India.
He also highlighted the two countries boast long-standing relations, including cultural links.
Vietnam has made great strides in agriculture and food processing. Meanwhile, its electronics industry is operating fruitfully, he diplomat said, adding that about 70% of mobile phones in India are produced in Vietnam./.
