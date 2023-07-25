Business First batch of Hoa Binh's turmeric starch, pink lemon in honey exported to UK The first batch of two One Commune One Product (OCOP) products - turmeric starch and pink-fleshed Eureka lemon in honey - from the northern province of Hoa Binh, was exported to the UK on July 25.

Business Plastics & Rubber Vietnam Exhibition 2023 opens in Hanoi Plastics & Rubber Vietnam 2023, an international plastics & rubber technologies and materials exhibition, kicked off at the International Centre for Exhibition in Hanoi on July 25.

Business Shrimp summit 2023 seeks solutions to industry’s challenges Shrimp experts and businesses gathered at the Shrimp Summit 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City on July 25 to seek measures to tackle challenges facing the shrimp sector in Asia and the globe, ensuring the sustainability and climate change resilience of the sector.