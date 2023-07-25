Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 attracts Belgian companies
Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of about 50 Belgian entrepreneurs is expected to come to Vietnam to seek partners and attend Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13 to 15, said the Vietnamese Trade Office in Belgium and the EU.
The office noted that the entrepreneurs will represent their businesses from the region of Flanders that operates in various sectors, from farm produce, machinery, construction materials to real estate and logistics services.
In particular, some have expressed their wish to be further connected with Vietnamese companies in such industries as confectionery and chocolate production, fruit, insulation film and outdoor product manufacturing via Vietnam International Sourcing 2023.
The First Vice President of the Belgian Senate, who is also head of the Belgian - Vietnamese Alliance (which promotes bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially economy), is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Vietnam - EU trade forum as part of Vietnam International Sourcing 2023.
With bilateral ties increasingly reinforced in multiple areas over the last 50 years, more and more Belgium enterprises have been paying attention to and seeking business chances in Vietnam.
Since the start of 2023, many major firms like John Cockerill, IPEI, and DEME have visited Vietnam to explore investment opportunities, a move to help carry out the outcomes of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Belgium in late 2022. The regions of Flanders and Wallonie are also planning to send business delegations to the Southeast Asian country in the last four months of 2023, according to the trade office.
Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 is a series of events aiming to help with domestic enterprises’ efforts to further engage in global production and supply chains, adapt to the growing trend of international economic integration, and boost connectivity with foreign distribution channels and importers.
It features conferences, workshops, business-matching events, Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2023, and fringe activities help companies improve their capacity and sustainability.
This year’s event attracts unprecedented attention of large enterprises from around the world, said the European - American Market Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade./.
