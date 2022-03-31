The four-day event attracts the participation of 500 businesses from 52 provinces and cities nationwide and Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), and Turkey.

Along with activities within the framework of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 themed “Quang Nam – A Green Destination”, the travel mark is described as significant to re-start tourism trading, connectivity and development nationwide.

This year’s fair is expected to draw over 2,000 businesses and 40,000 visitors. Tourism and aviation enterprises will offer more than 10,000 promotion tours, 100,000 cheap tickets and 1,000 gifts./.

VNA