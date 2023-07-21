The Malaysia-Vietnam Business Forum is held within the framework of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's official visit to Vietnam on July 20-21. (Photo: mekongasean.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 21 emphasised Malaysia's commitment to promoting green, sustainable, and environmentally friendly economic growth programmes, calling on Vietnamese businesses to further strengthen their cooperation with Malaysian partners in this field.



He made the statement when attending the Malaysia-Vietnam Business Forum, held within the framework of his official visit to Vietnam on July 20-21.



The Malaysian PM expressed his impression of Vietnam's bustling economic activities and achievements over the past time, particularly the vision and leadership of the Vietnamese Government in creating a favourable business environment which plays an important role in the country’s economic development, and help strengthen Vietnam-Malaysia relations.





Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the forum. (Photo: mekongasean.vn)

Expressing his delight at the two countries' economic cooperation achievements, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasised both sides will continue promoting their economic ties in the coming time.



According to participants in the forum, the two countries have closely complementary economies. Malaysia, with a thriving manufacturing sector and advanced technology, will bring many investment opportunities for Vietnamese businesses. Similarly, Vietnam's dynamically and rapidly growing economy will provide Malaysia with a rich potential market for goods and service exchanges.



In particular, the two countries still have room for cooperation in a variety of fields such as real estate, energy, Halal products, food and beverage, construction and building materials, as well as medical and pharmaceutical products./.