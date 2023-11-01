At Japan ICT Day 2023 which ends in Hanoi on November 1. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is the second largest partner and is prioritised by Japan in the field of information technology, therefore opening opportunity for cooperation between the two countries in IT human resources, said Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC)’s Information Technology Department.



He made the statement at Japan ICT Day 2023 which ended in Hanoi on November 1.



The two-day event featured workshops and business-matching events, aiming to further promote collaboration between Vietnam and Japan in the fields of IT and digital transformation.



There are currently more than 10 Vietnamese technology enterprises cooperating with Japan, attracting about 1,000 labourers. About 500 Vietnamese enterprises have been providing IT services for Japanese partners.



Le Quang Luong, President of Vietnam-Japan IT Cooperation Committee said that in the coming time, businesses of the two countries will focus on digital transformation, research, and human resource development projects. Cooperation areas are expected to grow quickly include industrial production, automobile industry, finance and insurance, information security and semiconductor industry.



According to a survey on cross-border trade by the Japan Information Technology Services Industry Association (JISA), four key areas in the field of information technology are the provision of providing global products, outsourcing resources, human resources development, and foreign investment.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region and Vietnam are considered the focus of the global strategy of Japanese IT enterprises, it said, adding that Japanese businesses wish to cooperate deeply and widely in all areas of IT industry with Vietnam./.