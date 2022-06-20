

Fresh coconuts imported from Vietnam are on sale at AEON Lake Town Mall in Saitama, Japan . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2022 Vietnam – Japan business matching webinar on food products will take place commence from June 23 – 24 to help Vietnamese firms promote their products and seek opportunities for exports in Japan.



The event will be co-hosted by the Department of Trade Promotion (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Trade Office of Vietnam in Japan, and the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC).



During the event’s plenary session, speakers will give an overview of potential business and investment opportunities in the food industry between the two countries and provide updates on the Japanese market for processed food.



There will also be business-matching sessions for enterprises from the two sides.



Data from the MoIT shows that Vietnam’s exports to Japan totalled 9.34 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percent.



The number of Vietnamese people living in Japan has been on a rise, reaching around half a million in 2021. As a result, imported food products from Vietnam has gained increasing popularity in Japan.



Last year, Vietnam shipped some 1.8 billion USD worth of agricultural and aquatic products to Japan, with significant growth seen in coffee (25.5 percent), vegetables (20 percent), cashew nuts (39 percent) and pepper (56 percent).



Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products are available at a number of major retail chains in Japan, such as AEON, Donkihote and Itoyokado./.