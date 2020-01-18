Vietnam joins 11th Int’l Plastics Exhibition 2020 in India
Vietnamese stall at the event (Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam is joining the 11th International Plastics Exhibition 2020 (PLASTIVISION INDIA) that opened in Maharashtra state of India on January 16.
The event attracts 1,500 exhibitors and over 250,000 visitors from India and 40 countries and territories, including the US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore.
It affords Vietnamese exhibitors, which operate in mineral and plastic products, a chance to introduce their products, develop customer base, learn about new technologies and share business ideas.
Held by the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association – a non-profit organisation towards the development of plastics sector, the event was selected by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, the premier Paris-based exhibition authority, as a prestigious one.
Organised for the first time in 1992, PLASTICVISION INDIA has become one of the top 10 events of plastics sector globally.
The exhibition will last till January 20./.
