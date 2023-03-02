Business Brand building for farm produce exported to China needed: experts Vietnamese producers need to pay special heed to ensuring food safety and transparency of production information; building brands and well managing growing area codes for products exported to China, said Nguyen Nhu Tiep, Director of the Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Foreign investment in HCM City up 43% in two months As much as 332.3 million USD in foreign investment was poured into Ho Chi Minh City in the first two months of this year, up 43.1% year on year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Business Vietnamese electrical vehicles reach US customers Vietnamese electrical carmakers VinFast on March 1 delivered its first 45 VF 8 City Edition electric SUVs to US customers at nine California showrooms, marking its official entry into the US automobile market.

Business Vietnam lures 3.1 billion USD in FDI in two months Vietnam attracted a total committed foreign direct investment (FDI) of 3.1 billion USD in the first two months of 2023, down 38% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.