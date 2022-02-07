Vietnam jumps 28 places in COVID-19 Recovery Index
Vietnam jumped 28 places to the 90th in the January edition of Nikkei’s COVID-19 Recovery Index, thanks to a world-leading vaccination rate and signs of its tourism industry reopening.
Having adopted a strategy of living with COVID-19, Vietnam relaxed entry regulations on foreign nationals at the end of last month.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has also proposed that, from March 31, Vietnam fully open up to international tourism, with inbound and outbound tourists welcomed at all international border gates./.