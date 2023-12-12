Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - A workshop on promoting technology and innovation cooperation between Vietnam and Laos to serve the development of digital economy in the two countries took place in Hanoi on December 11.

Co-chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara, the conference is a premise for Vietnam and Laos to implement cooperation plans in order to turn science, technology and innovation collaboration into a bright spot in the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

In his speech, Minister Dat highlighted the development of multi-faceted cooperation and the close bilateral relations between Vietnam and Laos, saying that those have contributed to maintaining political stability, ensuring national defence, and security and socio-economic development in each country.

Both nations determine that promoting digital economic development is one of the important factors to improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of their economies, he stressed.



The two sides will prioritise more investment resources for cooperation in researching, applying, developing, and innovating technology in the coming time, he said, suggesting units of the two countries quickly develop cooperation tasks in accordance with the protocol on cooperation in technology application and transfer, and innovation.



For his part, Minister Vongdara emphasised that the two ministries will continue to promote cooperation in terms of science, technology and innovation, and effectively implement signed agreements in the future.



Participants proposed cooperation plans and joint research projects between the two sides.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy affirmed that Vietnam is willing to share experiences and help Laos in developing its draft law on innovation, and the strategy for developing science, technology and innovation.



On the occasion, the Department of Application and Development of Technology of Vietnam and the Lao Technology Promotion and Transfer Centre exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the time to come./.