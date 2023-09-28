According to a report released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, Vietnam has continued to show progress in converting innovation input into output performance. The country has jumped from 59th position in 2022 to 57th position in 2023 in terms of input level, while its output level was up one place to 40th position.

Particularly, Vietnam has maintained its second position among lower middle-income countries in the overall Global Innovation Index after India. Among ASEAN countries, Vietnam is behind Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, Vietnam is among most impressive innovation climbers of the last decade. Vietnam, along with India and the Republic of Moldova, continue to be record holders by being innovation overperformers for a 13th consecutive year.

This year, Vietnam ranks 33rd in the unicorn valuation, and 66th in research and development (R&D) expenditure./.

