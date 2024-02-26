Business Resort real estate market shows positive signs The resort real estate market is recording positive signs as demand, in both domestic and international tourist markets, is gradually recovering at a stable pace, thereby helping strengthen trust in the industry, according to Mauro Gasparotti, Director of Savills Hotels.

Business High logistics costs a headache to Vietnam’s agricultural export Logistics costs have been a headache to the Vietnamese agricultural sector as they account for a lion share in the price of agricultural products.

Business Overnight interbank rate hits nine-month record high Overnight interest rate in the interbank market has surged to more than 4%, the highest level in the past nine months, data from the State Bank of Vietnam showed.

Business Vietjet opens new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Vientiane Vietjet inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Vientiane (Laos) on February 25, expanding opportunities for economic development, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two neighbouring countries, Vietnam and Laos.