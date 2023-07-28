Business Binh Phuoc’s industry maintains high growth momentum The industrial sector of the southern province of Binh Phuoc has maintained a high growth momentum thanks to local businesses’ activeness in shifting production models, changing response strategies, and linking with partners to expand production and ensure sustainable material supply.

Travel Vietnam welcomes 6.6 million international visitors in seven months Vietnam welcomed nearly 6.6 million international visitors in the first seven months of this year, accounting for 83% of the yearly target, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Business National energy master plan for 2021-2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has freshly signed a decision to approve the national energy master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Business Vietnamese footwear products introduced in India The Vietnam Trade Office in India on July 27 launched the Vietnamese booth at the 7th India International Footwear Fair (IIFF) in New Delhi, popularising products of Binh Tien Imex Corp., Pte., Ltd (Biti’s) and Emall Trade and Service Corporation.