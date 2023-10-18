Vietnam Medipharm Expo to open in Hanoi this December
The 29th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from December 7 to 9.
Visitors to Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2023 in HCM City last August (Photo: VNA)
The event, following the previous expo in Ho Chi Minh City last August, will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre, No. 91 Tran Hung Dao street in Hoan Kiem district.
It will be participated by 170 businesses from nearly 20 countries and territories, including India, Poland, Bangladesh, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, the US, Russia, Japan, Pakistan, France, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Switzerland, China, Italy, and Vietnam, the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC (Vinexad) noted.
A wide range of products will be showcased at 220 booths, focusing on five main categories: pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, processing and packaging machinery; medical machinery and equipment; hospital services and furniture, medical software, and wellness tourism; dental and opthalmological equipment; and cosmetics and beauty care equipment.
At the expo, healthcare businesses of Vietnam will have a chance to directly introduce their advanced products, technologies, and services to potential customers, and discuss with international investors and partners to develop partnerships and boost their access to foreign markets.
Foreign firms can explore the Vietnamese market’s demand and potential, learn about local regulations and policies, promote cooperation with Vietnamese partners, and expand their presence in the local healthcare sector.
A business matching programme and many workshops on various topics will also form part of the three-day event, according to Vinexad./.