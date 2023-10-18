Business Farm produce of Lang Son introduced in Netherlands The northern mountainous province of Lang Son introduced its typical farm produce to businesses in the Netherlands at a seminar held in Rotterdam on October 16.

Society Over 110,000 Vietnamese labourers sent abroad to work in nine months More than 110,000 Vietnamese labourers were sent abroad for work under contract in the first nine months of 2023, surpassing 1.37% of the full year’s projection and 8.23% year on year, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has reported.

Business Sustainability – key to FTA markets: experts Vietnamese businesses engaging in the global supply chain should secure compliance with sustainable development standards, including those on international labour, so as to access markets with whom Vietnam has signed free trade agreements (FTAs), according to Dang Duc Anh, Deputy Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).

Business Use of personal digital signatures promoted to ensure online payment The National Electronic Authentication Centre (NEAC), Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC), Vietnam Banks Association and Certificate Authority and Digital Transaction Club (VCDC) on October 17 held a workshop on the role of personal digital signatures in online payment.