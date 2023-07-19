Vietnam welcomed 5.6 million foreign tourists in the first half of this year, including 141,000 Indians, making India the 10th-largest source market in the period.

Famous destinations such as Phu Quoc Island, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Ha Long Bay, and Hoi An have proven popular among Indian tourists.

According to many visitors, Vietnam has similarities with India in terms of culture and destinations, while tourism services in Vietnam are also greatly appreciated.

A survey by the Tourism Development Research Institute under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, shows that India is seen as one of the most attractive source markets for Vietnam to target.

Travel companies need to have a well-prepared workforce that understands Indian culture, lifestyle, habits, and cuisine, to provide them with appropriate services, the Institute noted.

Some 137,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam last year, ranking its ninth among the 10 largest source markets.

Improved air links have made it easier for travellers from the two countries. Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Indigo together operate 21 direct flights, with a frequency of 60 flights a week./.

VNA