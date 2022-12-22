Vietnam named Asia’s best culinary destination
The third World Culinary Awards has listed Vietnam as Asia’s Best Culinary Destination in 2022.
Hanoi (VNA) – The third World Culinary Awards has listed Vietnam as Asia's Best Culinary Destination in 2022.
The Southeast Asian nation has surpassed many other destinations such as China, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand, to earn the accreditation.
Rina van Staden, Director of the annual awards, said that the results were based on a year-long search for the world's top culinary brands, with experts and the public joining related voting.
Winners of the 2022 edition are those that have strived to elevate the culinary excellence around the world, she added.
Vietnamese cuisine has been highly valued in prestigious competitions and by ranking organisations in the world. The country was ranked 5th among the top 10 countries globally with the best food by readers of the Canadian magazine The Travel last October.
On December 1, Michelin, for the first time, announced Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as the latest destinations joining the international selection of the MICHELIN Guide. MICHELIN inspectors will present their list of restaurants selected in June 2023./.