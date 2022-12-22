Culture - Sports Photo contest launched to promote tourism A photo contest themed “Amazing Vietnam” was launched in Hanoi on December 21, aiming to promote the country’s tourism industry post COVID-19 as well as to attract more domestic and international tourists.

Culture - Sports Vietnam target win in AFF Cup 2022 opener The national men's football team of Vietnam sets a target of gaining three points in the opener of the AFF Cup 2022 against Laos, which will take place at 7:30 pm on December 21.