Sci-Tech Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

Sci-Tech Information sector contributes significantly to COVID-19 fight Telecom service providers sent over 15 billion text messages regarding COVID-19 control and prevention during the first half of 2020 and received donations via text for victims of the pandemic totalling 152 billion VND (6.58 million USD).

Sci-Tech Vietnam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highlighted the role of digital transformation when he met with leaders from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Vietnam Computer Association, as well as members of the IT community, at a recent seminar.

Sci-Tech Forestry sector focuses on creating high-yield trees Scientific research and technology transfer for the forestry sector in the 2021-2030 period will focus on the hybridisation of new varieties, giving priority to planting high-yield, good-quality and pest-and-disease preventive capable tree varieties, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan. ​