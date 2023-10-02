Culture - Sports ASIAD 19: Kurash athlete brings home one bronze Kurash athlete Vo Thi Phuong Quynh won the 13th bronze medal for Vietnam at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) held in Hangzhou, China on October 2.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese football official continues to serve at AFC Executive Committee President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan has been re-elected to represent the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture introduced at Berlin Asia Arts Festival Various Vietnamese art and cultural performances with traditional and modern features were introduced at the ongoing Berlin Asian Arts Festival on September 30.