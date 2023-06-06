Ilustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) - A seminar themed "Norway-Vietnam: Strengthening Cooperation in Maritime Aquaculture" was held in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa on June 5.

Speaking at the event, Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken said that both countries have cooperated in the fishery sector for almost 40 years, especially the Nordic nation's assistance to Vietnam in the compilation of the 2003 Law on Fisheries and related documents, surveying aquatic resources and improving the sector's capacity.

Currently, there are more than 10 Norwegian companies operating in Vietnam in this field, from supplying technological solutions for industrial marine aquaculture, processing salmon and aquatic by-products, manufacturing equipment and exporting aquatic products, he said.





Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tran Dinh Luan, head of the Fisheries Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), said that with a long coastline, both countries have many similarities and common interests. Therefore, studying Norway's experience and lessons of success will provide suggestions to help Vietnam solve current difficulties as well as implement appropriate policies to develop stronger and more sustainable mariculture.



Vietnam is implementing a project on the development of marine aquaculture by 2030, with a vision towards 2045 which aims at expanding the industry in a synchronous, safe, efficient, sustainable and environment-friendly manner, creating branded products that meet the needs of domestic and foreign consumption.



The MARD also considers reducing exploitation and increasing aquaculture as a policy to help balance human needs with the conservation of marine resources and sustainable development. Thus, shifting to offshore farming, developing fish farming on an industrial scale towards export, and improving the quality and value of Vietnamese aquatic will be an inevitable trend./.