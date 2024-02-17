Vietnam now has five billionaires on Forbes list
The number of Vietnamese billionaires in US dollar has dropped to five in the early months of 2024 from the previous six, reported in April 2023.
Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong (Photo: tienphong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The number of Vietnamese billionaires in US dollar has dropped to five in the early months of 2024 from the previous six, reported in April 2023.
According to Forbes, the current five Vietnamese billionaires are Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, VietJet Air Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Hoa Phat Chairman Tran Dinh Long, Thaco Chairman Tran Ba Duong and Techcombank Chairman Ho Hung Anh.
Vuong topped the list as the richest man in Vietnam with a total assets of 4.5 billion USD, ranking 648th globally. On February 7, the last trading season of 2023, his assets increased by an additional 7 million USD after VHM of Vinhomes gained by 2$ to 41,800 VND per share, VRE of Vincom Retail by 0.9%, and VIC of Vingroup by 2%.
The only Vietnamese female billionaire Thao was reported with a total asset of 2.4 billion USD, ranking 1301st globally after her worth was reported to surge by an additional 27 million USD as VietJet Air shares increased by 0.8%, and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, in which Thao and her husband own shares, increased by 2.4%.
Hoa Phat Chairman Long's worth was estimated at 2.3 billion USD, ranking 1341st globally. Before the last trading season of 2023, his assets were reported to rise by 8 million USD as HPG shares went up slightly by 0.36%.
Fourth place Duong has total assets of 1.5 billion USD, ranking 1980th globally. Fifth place Techcombank chairman Anh was reported with a total asset of 1.4 billion USD.
Nguyen Dang Quang, Chairman of Masan, left the Forbes list as his worth was reported to fall below the $1 billion mark. Quang first entered the world billionaire list in 2019 with assets of 1.3 billion USD and has been included three times in the annual ranking with the highest estimate by Forbes at 1.9 billion USD./.