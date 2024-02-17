Videos VinFast introduces first right-hand drive electric vehicles Vietnamese automotive manufacturer, VinFast, has officially launched its first right-hand drive electric vehicles for the Indonesian market at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024.

Business Vietnam dangles chip incentives to draw foreign companies: Nikkei Asia Vietnam has pledged tax breaks and other perks to semiconductor companies that help to develop the sector in a Southeast Asian country, according to Japan's Nikkei Asia (asia.nikkei.com).

Business Vietnamese company introduces air conditioning equipment in India Vietnam's Toan Phat Cooper Tube Joint Stock Company is showcasing copper pipe products and equipment for air conditioning, insulation and ventilation systems at ACREX India 2024, an international exhibition specialising in air conditioning, refrigeration, and building technology, which opened in New Delhi on February 15.

Business Vietnam industry & trade sector looks good in early 2024 The strong recovery of industrial production, the exponential rise in exports, abundant goods supply, and good revenue from services in January paint a rosy picture for the domestic industry and trade sector this year, heard an online conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on February 16.