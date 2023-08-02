Politics HCM City, UK promote green growth cooperation Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan received visiting UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart on August 2.

Politics Party leader’s book on military policy holds decisive importance to national peace, development Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book on the military policy and defence strategy of Vietnam in the new period holds national significance and decisive importance to national peace, stability, and development, said a military officer.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Defence Senior Official’s Meeting (ADSOM) in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 2.