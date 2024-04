Business Infographic Rice exports up 40% in Q1 According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam exported 2.07 million tonnes of rice in the first quarter of 2024, earning 1.37 billion USD in revenue. This represents a 12% increase in volume and 40% in value compared to the same period of 2022.

Business Infographic Four commodities post Q1 export value of over 5 billion USD The total export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in the first three months of 2024 is estimated to reach 13.53 billion USD, an increase of 21.8% compared to the same period of 2023.