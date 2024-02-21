Videos Muong people’s unique craft making of Do paper In the olden days, poonah paper (known locally as dó paper) was made primarily for royal documents, altar paintings, and prayer books. Today, the craft of making dó paper is still being preserved by artisans. Join us on a visit to the Muong community in Hoa Binh province with the craft.

Culture - Sports Bac Giang showcases rare artifacts during Ly-Tran Dynasties An exhibition of antiques founded in Bac Giang and literature works from the Ly-Tran Dynasties (1009-1400) as well as the Buddhism careers of leading monks of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen opened at West Yen Tu spiritual-ecological tourism site in the northern province as part of the Bac Giang Culture-Tourism Week 2024.

Culture - Sports Young star midfielder, goalkeeper win Vietnam Golden Ball 2023 Midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc of The Cong Viettel Football Club (FC) has won the Golden Ball award for the second time while goal keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh of Ho Chi Minh City FC 1 picked up the title in the women’s category.