Business Air routes from Can Tho airport reopened during lunar New Year Festival An air route connecting the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Taiwan (China) will be resumed to serve the increasing travel demand during the upcoming lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Business Real estate market expected to roar back this year The domestic real estate market is believed to have reached the bottom and expected to roar back to life this year thanks to a slew of measures taken by the Government, ministries, agencies and localities.

Business RoK works to operate logistic centre in Vietnam The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) said on January 5 that it has kicked off a corporate body in Vietnam, paving the way for the operation of a logistics centre in the Southeast Asian country to support small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Business Manpower training crucial for foreign investment attraction As foreign-invested businesses always need high-quality human resources to apply new technologies, training skilled manpower is believed to help Vietnam attract more foreign investment.