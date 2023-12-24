The transformation of traditional industrial parks into sustainable green industrial parks is achieved by promoting green production and efficient use of resources.(Photo baoxaydung.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Many localities in Vietnam have promoted converting traditional industrial parks to eco-industrial parks and also developed new green industrial parks.

This is a crucial task of the National Green Growth Strategy 2021-2030, vision to 2050, and the National Action Plan for implementing the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

According to experts, developing a circular economy has become a trend among countries, especially as the world's resources are increasingly depleted.

For the long term, besides converting existing industrial parks, Vietnam will build new ecological industrial parks meeting the requirements of design and planning and attracting investment projects that have environmentally friendly production processes and technologies, efficient use of resources, waste reduction, and re-use of raw materials and energy.

Vuong Thi Minh Hieu, deputy director of the Department of Economic Zones Management, Ministry of Planning and Investment, said the ministry has coordinated with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to further replicate the eco-industrial park model in Hai Phong, Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City via the project on deployment of eco-industrial parks in Vietnam according to the approach from the Global Eco-Industrial Park Programme. That effort has achieved very encouraging results.

However, there are some limitations in developing industrial parks because industrial park development planning has not clearly shown a strategic and overall vision.

In some locations, industrial park development planning does not reflect the actual development needs and ability to attract investment. That has led to the quality and efficiency of investment attraction falling short of expectations in terms of effectively using land for national socio-economic development and ensuring sustainable and balanced development of economic, environmental and social pillars.

Besides, the traditional industrial parks in the same locality still lacked cooperation to increase competitiveness and connection with industrial parks in neighbouring localities.

Vietnam is attracting more high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI) to promote economic growth and international economic integration. Therefore, preparing industrial infrastructure is an urgent requirement to meet the increasingly strict requirements of foreign investors.

Of this, the development of eco-industrial parks is considered vital to solve environmental limitations and inadequacies, reduce resource waste, and increase value chain engagement.

Therefore, Vietnam must continue innovating and improving existing institutions, policies and regulations and adjusting goals and orientations for developing industrial parks and economic zones. These steps will adapt to the new context and contribute to implementing the national socio-economic development strategy./.