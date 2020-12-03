The results were announced at an online conference of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization on December 1.

Accordingly, among the six participating countries - Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines -, primary school students in Vietnam ranked first in all three competencies surveyed, namely Reading, Writing, and Mathematics.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said the programme results will help his Ministry identify immediate and long-term policies for the development of primary education.

Launched in 2011, the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics programme aims at helping countries improve the quality of their education system./.

