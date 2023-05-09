The same day, female chess player Doan Thi Hong Nhung brought a gold medal to Vietnam in Ouk Chaktrang women's single 60-minute after defeating Fillipo player Shania Mae Garcia Mendoza.

With this, the Vietnamese chess team has reached its target of two gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games.

On May 9 afternoon, athlete Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien won a gold medal in gymnastics in the individual men's hand-cranked event, with 13.45 points.

This is the 33rd gold medal for Vietnam Sports at the 32nd SEA Games.

The same day, Vietnamese Vovinam artists secured a gold medal in the women's multiple training event, where one person defends against three others with a weapon.

On the afternoon of May 9, Vietnam lost to the Philippines 1-2 in the women's football. However, the team still won first place in Group A.

Earlier, Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-1 in the men’s football, officially securing a slot in the semi-finals./.

