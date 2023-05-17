Sci-Tech Marvell Technology launches IC design centre in HCM City US’s Marvell Technology, Inc., on May 16 announced the establishment of a world-leading IC design centre in Ho Chi Minh City by upgrading its Marvell Vietnam Technology Company Limited in the city’s District 7.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s first remote sensing satellite marks decade in orbit After a decade, Vietnam’s first remote sensing satellite, the VNREDSat-1, has completed 53,000 rounds around the Earth, totaling 2.4 billion km, it was announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 16 to celebrate the 10th anniversary since its launch into space.

Sci-Tech Capital needs breakthrough solutions to sci-tech firm development issues Housing 149 out of Vietnam’s 712 sci-tech companies, Hanoi remains in need of breakthrough solutions so that the capital city can quickly raise the local quality and quantity of businesses to reflect its true potential.