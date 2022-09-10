According to figures given by the General Statistics Office, exports in the period increased by over 17 percent to 251 billion USD, while imports rose some 14 percent to around 247 billion USD.

There are 30 commodities with export turnover exceeding 1 billion USD each, accounting for 92 percent of total export turnover. Among them are six commodities with export turnover of more than 10 billion USD each.

With regard to the structure of export groups, fuels and minerals accounted for 1.4%, while processed industrial products made up 89%, equal to the same period from last year.

The United States remains Vietnam’s largest export market with an estimated turnover of 77.7 billion USD, followed by China./.

VNA