A corner of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park in Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There were 38,379 valid foreign-invested projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of 455.06 billion USD as of September 20, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Their cumulative disbursement so far has hit 289.9 billion USD, or 63.7% of the total registered capital still in effect.

During January-September, FDI projects disbursed over 15.9 billion USD , up 2.2% annually and marking a 0.9 percentage point increase compared to the first eight months of this year.

Foreign investors poured capital into 19 out of 21 economic sectors.

The manufacturing and processing industry attracted the most foreign investment with nearly 273.9 billion USD, or 60.2% of the total capital. It was followed by real estate with around 67.4 billion USD, electricity production and distribution with over 38.4 billion USD.

In September, new projects from Liechtenstein raised the total number of countries and territories investing in Vietnam to 144.

Of them, the Republic of Korea topped the list with roughly 83 billion USD, ahead of Singapore with some 73 billion USD, followed by Japan, Taiwan (China) and Hong Kong (China).

Among all 63 cities and provinces across the country, Ho Chi Minh City took the lead in luring FDI with approximately 57.14 billion USD. Coming next were Binh Duong with over 40.3 billion USD and Hanoi nearly 39.5 billion USD./.