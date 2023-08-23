Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on August 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23.898 VND/USD on August 23, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Plan on inland container depot development approved A plan on inland container depot development in Vietnam for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, has been approved.

Business EVFTA positively affecting Vietnam's trade with EU, Germany: Expert The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which has been effective for three years, has generated positive results, reflected by a record in the trade between Vietnam and the EU, including Germany, according to Dr. Daniel Müller, Regional Manager for ASEAN at the German Asia-Pacific Business Association.